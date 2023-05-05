GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes

Hindustan Times
Posted May 05, 2023
Published May 05, 2023
Photo Credit: GTA

Love playing GTA V on your PC? Check out the top 10 GTA V PC codes.

Photo Credit: GTA

PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes 

Photo Credit: GTA

TOOLUP: Get all weapons 

Photo Credit: GTA

TURTLE: Full health and armour 

Photo Credit: GTA

POWERUP: Recharge special ability 

Photo Credit: GTA

CATCHME: Fast run

Photo Credit: GTA

GOTGILLS: Fast swim

Photo Credit: GTA

HOPTOIT: Jump higher 

Photo Credit: GTA

FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level

Photo Credit: GTA

LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level 

Photo Credit: GTA

DEADEYE: Expert aim 

