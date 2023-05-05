GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Photo Credit: GTA
Love playing GTA V on your PC? Check out the top 10 GTA V PC codes.
Photo Credit: GTA
PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes
Photo Credit: GTA
TOOLUP: Get all weapons
Photo Credit: GTA
TURTLE: Full health and armour
Photo Credit: GTA
POWERUP: Recharge special ability
Photo Credit: GTA
CATCHME: Fast run
Photo Credit: GTA
GOTGILLS: Fast swim
Photo Credit: GTA
HOPTOIT: Jump higher
Photo Credit: GTA
FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level
Photo Credit: GTA
LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level
Photo Credit: GTA
DEADEYE: Expert aim