Happy Guru Nanak Birthday 2024: 10 Gurpurab quotes to share
"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."
"The mind is the source of all wisdom, as well as of all delusion."
"Speak only that which will bring you honor."
"God is in all, and all are in God."
"Let no man’s pride come before his humility."
"Truth is the highest of all virtues, but higher still is truthful living."
"The true Guru is the one who helps you find the wisdom within."
"In the company of the holy, wisdom is attained."
"He who calls himself a wise man, but does not practice what he preaches, is no wise man."
"Real wisdom is not just in knowing, but in doing with love and humility."