Happy Holi gift ideas: Philips trimmer, OPPO Enco Air3 to Redmi Smart Band, check full list
Here is the list of the five best items you can give your dear ones to make their Holi more colourful. Philips trimmer, OPPO Enco Air3 to Redmi Smart Band, check the price and features here. (Pixabay)
First one in the list is Infinity JBL Fuze 100 Speaker, it comes in a variety of colours, including Black, Blue, and Red, just like Holi. (Amazon)
The Infinity JBL Fuze 100 Speaker offers a 4W sound output with a frequency response range of 120Hz to 20KHz. You can buy it for Rs. 1,299 on Amazon and Flipkart. (Infinity)
The second one is PLAYFIT CHAMP 2,the smartwatch comes with 1.69" Full Touch TFT Display, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring and PLAYTIME of up to 5 Days. (Play)
The PLAYFIT CHAMP2 smartwatch comes with the ideal blend of premium style, performance, and comfort. You can bring it home for just Rs. 1,799. (Play)
Philips trimmer 7000 Series is third one in the list, It has 14 tools to craft your unique style from head to toe. (Philips)
You can have the Philips All-in-one trimmer 7000 series at the price of Rs. 4,295 on Amazon or Flipkart. (Philips)
You can also gift OPPO Enco Air3 as a gift on Holi, It comes with an all-new transparent lid design, packs 13.4mm drivers, and lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. (Oppo)
The TWS comes in with a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. It is available at Rs. 2,999. (Oppo)
Then the last but not the least is Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch. It features a 1.47'' full AMOLED display that brings about a 66.7% super high screen-to-body ratio, giving you an amazing visual experience you've rarely had before. (Ht Tech)
The Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is available on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs. 3,999. (Amazon)