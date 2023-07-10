Harry Potter characters as SabyaSachi Models? Check awesome AI images from Midjourney 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Visual artist Manoj Omre, who creates conceptually driven art by using AI tools, has shared a series of AI images that he created from Midjourney while imagining Harry Potter characters posing as SabyaSachi Models. 

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Hermione Granger in Sabyasachi Lehenga

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Rubeus Hagrid

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Minerva McGonagall

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Sirius Black

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Lord Voldemort

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Ginny Weasley

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Professor Albus Dumbledore

Photo Credit: Manoj Omre

Dobby

Click here