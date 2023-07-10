Harry Potter characters as SabyaSachi Models? Check awesome AI images from Midjourney
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Visual artist Manoj Omre, who creates conceptually driven art by using AI tools, has shared a series of AI images that he created from Midjourney while imagining Harry Potter characters posing as SabyaSachi Models.
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Hermione Granger in Sabyasachi Lehenga
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Rubeus Hagrid
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Minerva McGonagall
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Sirius Black
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Lord Voldemort
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Ginny Weasley
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Professor Albus Dumbledore
Photo Credit: Manoj Omre
Dobby