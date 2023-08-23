Have pets? Check out sploot app, it will help you to be a better dog parent
Photo Credit: Google
The world is celebrating 26th of August as international dog day. If you are also a dog lover who treats your pet dog as a child, then sploot app could be of great help.
sploot aims to build a community for pet parents to connect with other pet parents and experts to get answers to all their queries in real time.
Pet parents can get advice from both dog parents as well as canine experts.
The platform offers a space where pet owners and experts can discuss how to care for pets more compassionately.
sploot hosts weekly AMAs and webinars with experts like canine behaviorists, nutritionists, and veterinarian doctors.
It also provides fresh food delivery, among other services such as daily dog walking and At-home dog grooming.
sploot was founded by Garima Kaushal and Arnav Sahni with Google Play playing a key role in distribution. Garima and her team were a part of Google's mentorship programme Appscale Academy/
It helped them improve their app in terms of increasing user engagement and provided guidance on scaling their business and monetizing their service.