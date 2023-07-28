Have you tried these 5 best taxi rental apps in India? Check them out now
Photo Credit: Pexels
Do you know India has a variety of Taxi rental companies? Check out these 5 taxi rental apps to make your travel a cinch.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Ola Cabs: It is one of the top-rated taxi booking apps in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can book a taxi by simply registering using your email and mobile number. By choosing the pickup and drop location, the app sends a request to the nearby cab and helps to confirm the ride.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Uber: is one of the top taxi apps in metro cities in India
Photo Credit: Pexels
The taxi fare of an Uber ride is calculated based on the type of vehicle chosen for the ride, distance, waiting charge, traffic, and more. Booking will be confirmed on the app too.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Meru Cabs: This cab app is mainly based in Mumbai, India. It provides taxis for its customers on both Android and iOS platforms.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It offers a wide range of Hatchbacks, Sedans, and SUVs to choose from for local, outstation, or rental services. You can also track the real-time status of your taxi cab.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Bharat Taxi: It is one of the leading taxi services companies in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
They offer drive-yourself and taxi services. Bharat Taxies also provides tour packages covering India
Photo Credit: Pexels
Zoom car: It is one of the best taxi mobile apps in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
They provide a wide range of vehicles for both long-term and short-term rentals and also offer self-drive options.