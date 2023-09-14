Having productivity problems? Just get these 5 apps to impress your boss and get a pay hike
Struggling to stay productive? Worry not, utilize these 5 best productivity apps to stay ahead of tasks and looming deadlines to impress your boss and get a pay hike.
With the fast-paced professional culture taking over from the previous 'chalta hai' attitude, we often get overwhelmed by our schedule, which leads to a lack of productivity and sometimes even procrastination.
If you are someone who’s facing problems in completing their daily tasks then you are not alone as many of us go through the same productivity problem. However, a booster shot is readily available.
The only way to tackle low productivity is to be proactive and find ways to create a schedule that is not overwhelming and helps manage your tasks effectively.
Calendly: This app help users schedule appointments, meetings, and events. The app can be easily integrated with Google Calendar, Office 365 Calendar, iCloud Calendar, and more.
Google Calendar: This app keeps users updated about important meetings and events. This not only improves productivity but also improves task management abilities.
Any.do app: In this app, users can create a to-do list and an action plan for each task on their list. It sends frequent reminders so you stay ahead of your schedule.
Todoist: It's a digital to-do list app in which users can list their daily tasks along with descriptions. Users can also schedule weekly tasks and set reminders.
Notion: This app enables users to manage notes, to-do lists, projects, calendars, and more. It also helps users to track their productivity progress.
While these apps are the best in business, you too will have to contribute by staying focused on your decision to improve productivity. If you have that, you will surely end up impressing your boss and that will translate into a pay hike.