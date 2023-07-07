HealthTech: 5 Best apps that will guide you and 3 tips for Diabetes control
Want to maintain your blood sugar levels and thwart diabetes? Here are 3 tips and 5 apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle
Increase your physical activity so your weight is maintained as close to ideal levels as possible. Take some time out to exercise and keep your body active.
Increase plant-based and fiber-rich food in your diet as it provides vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. Try and restrict your meals to day time only with the last meal taken at around 7PM.
Many diabetes patients don’t know this, but eat a small portion of food that is balanced in protein, fiber, and carbohydrates and break down your meals accordingly. Now, take a look at 5 apps for diabetes control.
MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal is a health and fitness tracking app. It counts your calories for each meal and snack. It enables you to set your goal and suggests you eat the right amount of calories.
HealthTap - Telehealth Doctors
This app helps you reach out to the doctors and you can ask questions for free. You can also book a paid appointment.
Health Pal
It counts your physical activities like counting steps. Additionally, it reminds you to take your food on time.
Diabetes:M
This app provides time reminders for your next sugar test and tracks your nutritional levels. In addition, the software provides a calculator for insulin boluses depending on the added nutritional data.
BlueStar Diabetes
It organizes your medications and provides real-time coaching. It also calculates your blood glucose and carbs.