HealthTech: 5 Best apps that will guide you and 3 tips for Diabetes control

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

Want to maintain your blood sugar levels and thwart diabetes? Here are 3 tips and 5 apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Photo Credit: pexels

Increase your physical activity so your weight is maintained as close to ideal levels as possible. Take some time out to exercise and keep your body active.

Photo Credit: pexels

Increase plant-based and fiber-rich food in your diet as it provides vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. Try and restrict your meals to day time only with the last meal taken at around 7PM.

Photo Credit: pexels

Many diabetes patients don’t know this, but eat a small portion of food that is balanced in protein, fiber, and carbohydrates and break down your meals accordingly. Now, take a look at 5 apps for diabetes control.

Photo Credit: pexels

MyFitnessPal

Photo Credit: pexels

MyFitnessPal is a health and fitness tracking app. It counts your calories for each meal and snack. It enables you to set your goal and suggests you eat the right amount of calories.

Photo Credit: pexels

HealthTap - Telehealth Doctors

Photo Credit: pexels

This app helps you reach out to the doctors and you can ask questions for free. You can also book a paid appointment.

Photo Credit: pexels

Health Pal

Photo Credit: pexels

It counts your physical activities like counting steps. Additionally, it reminds you to take your food on time.

Photo Credit: pexels

Diabetes:M

Photo Credit: pexels

This app provides time reminders for your next sugar test and tracks your nutritional levels. In addition, the software provides a calculator for insulin boluses depending on the added nutritional data.

Photo Credit: pexels

BlueStar Diabetes

Photo Credit: pexels

It organizes your medications and provides real-time coaching. It also calculates your blood glucose and carbs.

Click here