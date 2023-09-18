Historic Samudrayaan mission and Matsya 6000 submersible: India heads for a deep sea dive
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 18, 2023
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Samudrayaan Mission's Objective: The Samudrayaan Mission aims to create a self-propelled submersible capable of carrying three people to a depth of 6000 meters in the ocean. It's equipped with advanced scientific tools and sensors for deep-sea exploration, with a 12-hour operational period (96 hours in emergencies).
Photo Credit: Pexels
This manned submersible empowers scientists to directly observe and understand uncharted deep-sea regions, greatly enhancing India's capabilities in man-rated vehicle development.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Samudrayaan Timeline and cost: The projected timeline for Samudrayaan Mission spans from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026, backed by a government investment of Rs, 8000 crore for mining, investigating, and studying the ocean floor, according to a PIB data.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Inside Bill's Mind: Understanding Bill Gates - This series gives you a peek into how the super-rich Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, thinks, acts, and goes after his big goals.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It employs human and unmanned submersibles to search for polymetallic nodules rich in minerals like manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper, and iron hydroxide, which are crucial for electronics and renewable energy.
Photo Credit: Reuters
In 1981, India initiated its quest for polymetallic nodules with the first sample collected from the Arabian Sea aboard the research vessel Gaveshani.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
In 1987, India made history by becoming the first country to secure a 150,000 km2 region for nodule exploration in the Central Indian Ocean Basin. This exclusive rights grant was based on extensive surveys by CSIR-NIO scientists.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
India's dedication to polymetallic nodules led to the signing of a contract with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in 2002, followed by a resource appraisal.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
After surrendering 50 percent of the initial area, India retained an 18,000 square-kilometer 'First New gen Mine-site.'
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
After surrendering 50 percent of the initial area, India retained an 18,000 square-kilometer 'First New gen Mine-site.'