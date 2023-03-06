Holi Bumper Offer! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut from 74999 to just 17899
Make your Holi more memorable! Take advantage of this golden opportunity to save big on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. Here is how to go about getting it at this low price. (HT Tech)
Several e-commerce websites are coming up with their unique deals ahead of Holi, even rolling out discounts on premium gadgets, making them a little bit more affordable.
Among them is this stunning Amazon deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset. (HT Tech)
It even offers a rich photography experience which can be perfect for your Holi pictures. It features a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, while on the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.
Talking about the price, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 50 percent on Amazon. (HT Tech)
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be yours for just Rs. 37449.
Moreover, Amazon offers exchange deals and bank offers that you can take advantage of. (HT Tech)
The bank offers that can be availed include a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on a Bank of Baroda Credit Card.
The stunning deal becomes even more tempting with exchange deals. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 18050 on the phone.
If you avail maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to just Rs. 17899.