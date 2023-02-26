Holi Deal: Apple MacBook Air 2020 price cut to just Rs. 70490 from Rs. 99900
Does your workload demand a new premium laptop, but your budget is troubling you? Amazon has a solution- a perfect deal that will give you more for less, provided you buy the Apple MacBook Air 2020. (Amazon)
Buy here
With the festival of Holi fast approaching, Amazon is offering a huge discount on Apple MacBook Air 2020, making its price plunge. (Amazon)
The original retail price of MacBook Air 2020 is Rs. 99900 but on Amazon you get it with an initial discount of 13% and more. (Amazon)
With the initial discount offered on Amazon the price of Apple MacBook Air 2020 plunges down to Rs. 86990 from its original price Rs. 99900. (Amazon)
Click Here
Additionally, you can save even more with bank offers. Certain credit cards will provide an instant discount of Rs. 1500. (Amazon)
The deal is not over yet, you can further reduce the price of the device by applying for an exchange offer available on Amazon on it. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering an exchange deal for the MacBook Air, with potential savings of up to Rs. 15000 on the total price. But the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old device you are treading in. (Amazon)
This offer applies to the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the MacBook Air 2020, reducing the price to Rs. 70490. This is a significant discount. (Amazon)
The 2020 MacBook Air boasts a 13.3-inch IPS LED display that delivers an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. (Amazon)
The MacBook runs on an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, comprising 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. (Amazon)
Click here
Other noteworthy features include a Backlit Magic Keyboard with an Ambient light sensor, Touch ID sensor, and 720p FaceTime HD camera for video calls. (Amazon)