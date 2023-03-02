Holi offer! iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut from high of 159900 to low of 114999 on Flipkart
Planning to buy a premium smartphone this Holi season? Check out this massive price cut on the premium iPhone 13 Pro Max. This Holi offer will save you a whopping amount. (Unsplash)
A big relief has arrived just in time for Holi for all those Apple fans who are planning to upgrade their existing smartphone to the premium option of iPhone 13 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has announced a big discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max - the top-end flagship of the iPhone 13 series. (HT Tech)
The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is originally priced at Rs. 159900. Flipkart is offering it with a flat discount of 15 percent. (HT Tech)
After this price cut, you will be able to nab this massive storage variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just Rs. 134999 while saving a flat Rs. 24901. (Unsplash)
Apart from this, you have a chance to even save more with the help of card offers and exchange deals. (Unsplash)
Flipkart is presenting a wonderful exchange offer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. By trading in your old smartphone, you can obtain an astonishing Rs. 20000 discount. (Unsplash)
However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone. If you manage to get the full price cut along with the exchange deal, then it will cost you Rs. 114999. (Unsplash)
Plus, 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. (HT Tech)
Pro Max packs the A15 Bionic chip, a Super Retina XDR display, a Cinematic mode camera, and better battery life than its predecessor. (HT Tech)
For photography, it gets a triple-camera setup, each of 12MP at the back as well as the front. And a 12MP selfie camera at the front.