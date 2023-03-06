Holi Sale live! Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut from 47490 to just 17999
Holi sale is over on Flipkart but you can still find a massive Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut. It is live on Flipkart for a limited time. You can get it for just Rs. 17999 against the retail price of Rs. 47490. Here's how. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has a retail price of Rs. 47490.
But right now the e-commerce website has a stunning offer that will leave you with massive savings.
Under the Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut, you can get a flat 11 percent off during the sale and you can buy it for Rs. 41999.
But you can get additional discounts via bank offers. On HDFC bank credit cards and debit cards, you will be eligible to get Rs. 2000 off.
Looking for more discounts? You can get a whopping Rs. 22000 off on this smartphone via an exchange deal.
If you are having an old smartphone for a trade-in, then the price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G can drop to unimaginable numbers!
Though, you need to note that the discounted price will depend on the smartphone that you will trade-in.
With all the discounts factored in (bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deal), you will be able to grab it for just Rs. 17999.
Samsung Galaxy A73 is now an affordable 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, longer battery life, and good cameras headlined by 108MP along with 12MP + 5MP + 5MP secondary cameras.