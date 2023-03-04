Holi savings bonanza! iPhone 14 price slashed to 44999 from 79900
This Holi festive season, Flipkart is offering a chance to save huge amounts on the latest iPhone 14. You can buy it for just Rs. 44999. Here's how.
To make your Holi more vibrant and special, you can grab amazing deals on premium phones.
Thanks to this specific Flipkart deal, the iPhone 14 is available with an exciting price drop offer.
Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999 only.
This way, you can grab an initial discount of Rs. 7901. You can take further advantage through bank and trade-in offers to lower the price even further.
Don’t settle for just this! The exchange deal makes it even more interesting! You can trade-in your old smartphone to get more discounts on the iPhone 14.
This way you can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 44999. That is its lowest price since launch!
However, you should note that the discount may vary depending on the device that you are putting out for the exchange deal.
If you are wondering why you should buy this iPhone 14 over its predecessor iPhone 13. Then know that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset.
More interestingly, it also comes with life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection, which were missing on the iPhone 13.