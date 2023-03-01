Holi Special! Big iPhone 11 price cut announced; get it for JUST Rs. 25999; Check how (Unsplash)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 01, 2023

Save a whopping Rs. 22901 with this iPhone 11 price cut! Check the details of this Holi special offer. (Unsplash)

If you are looking to buy a smartphone ahead of Holi and are want the best deal, then iPhone 11 should be on your radar. (Unsplash)

Flipkart has a stunning offer which lets you buy the smartphone for less than the price of iPhone SE. (Pixabay)

The retail price of the 128GB variant of iPhone 11 is Rs. 48900. However, Flipkart is offering an amazing price cut on the device. (Unsplash)

Right now, you can save a flat Rs. 2901 on the device and buy it for Rs. 45999. However, that’s not the full extent of the offer. (Pexels)

If you have a smartphone lying around that you’re willing to let go of, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20000. (Unsplash)

It should be noted that to avail the full value of the exchange offer, you will require an expensive device. (Unsplash)

But if you are able to get that, then you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 25999. (Unsplash)

You can add bank offers on top of that to save a bit more as well.  (Pexels)

