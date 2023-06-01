Holiday fun booster! 8 things you can do with iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch and more
Out on vacation but dont have enough things to do and bothered by the language problem? If you have the Apple Watch, iPhone 14, Plus, Pro or Pro Max, here is how to make the most of your adventure and wander through your destination:
Translate text from photos or videos with Live Text. With quick actions the text detected is actionable with a single tap so you can track flights, translate foreign languages, convert currencies, and more.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have an advanced triple-camera system for pro-level photos and videos. Also, its new front TrueDepth camera automatically focuses on multiple subjects for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies.
You can even use the camera remote with a 3-second timer on Apple Watch to take pics with your iPhone so you don’t have to take a selfie or ask a stranger.
Get turn-by-turn walking, transit, and cycling directions with Apple Maps on Apple Watch so you can keep your eyes up as you explore new locations.
The Compass app on Apple Watch helps you explore new locations, and you can mark points of interest with Waypoints and use Backtrack to return to your starting point.
Off-road adventurers can have peace of mind with Emergency SOS via satellite, which enables iPhone 14 users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular range.
Travelers can update their location in the Find My app using the satellite connection to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while off the grid.
Share memories with family during your trip with iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets you seamlessly share photos and videos.