Hot deal! Amazing iPhone 13 discount rolled out; you get 21 pct off, plus more
If you are looking for a premium phone, then this iPhone 13 discount is so good that you must check out the details. Know all the offers and what you will have to pay.
iPhone 13 price is heading southward as the iPhone 15 launch date is getting closer and closer.
The iPhone 13 was arguably one of the best smartphones when it was launched. It is still one of the top premium smartphones available.
And now, iPhone 13 is available with a huge discount. Amazon has announced a big iPhone 13 price cut on the 128GB variant. The discount is as high as 21 percent.
You can reduce the price of the iPhone 13 further through the massive exchange deal and some bank offers.
iPhone 13 is normally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon. However, after the discount you get a flat 21 percent off that translates to a saving of Rs. 16910.
iPhone 13 price drops to Rs. 62990 after this discount.
iPhone 13 exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 22500 and in it, you will have to trade-in your old smartphone. Its value will depend on its condition.
iPhone 13 bank offers include a flat Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions.