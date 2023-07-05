Hot Deal! Buy iPhone 11 priced at Rs.40999 as Flipkart rolls out discount
Photo Credit: Pexels
Flipkart is offering a great discount on iPhone 11. Check the details here.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900, but you can have it at a much lower price.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now with the 6 percent discount.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Flipkart is offering a discount up to Rs. 35000 as an exchange deal on iPhone 11.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart also offers several bank offers which helps you to buy the smartphone at an even cheaper price.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Bank offers includes 5% Cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check More
Customers can also get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999