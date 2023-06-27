Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 priced at just Rs. 26940
Photo Credit: Amazon
This amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy A34 is finally here! Amazon has rolled out a big discount on the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Amazon is offering a 24 percent discount on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.
Photo Credit: Amazon
According to Amazon's price listing the original price for Samsung Galaxy A34 is Rs. 35499.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Once the initial discount is applied, you can get the smartphone for just Rs. 26940.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
Not just the initial discount but Amazon also offers exchange and bank offers to make the smartphone even cheaper.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Under Exchange deal you get up to Rs. 22800 off on exchanging your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The exchange deal discount depends on the resale value and the condition of the old smartphone you trade-in.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Are you a holder of Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, if yes then you can benefit with a 3 months or 6 months plan to pay the entire amount via no-cost EMI option.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Smartphone also comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Galaxy A34 features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.