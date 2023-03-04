Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 for just Rs. 7949 only on Amazon
Amazon is offering a cool deal on Samsung Galaxy M53 this Holi, making its price come down to Rs.7949. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is originally priced at Rs. 32999 but it can be purchased under Rs. 8000 on Amazon today. (Amazon)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Mystique colour is available on Amazon at a discount of 21 percent. (Amazon)
The phone is currently being sold at Rs. 25999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999, giving you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone. (Amazon)
By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. (Amazon)
With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 7949. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The offers include- Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000. (Amazon)
You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. (Amazon)
The Device comes up with 108MP Quad Camera Setup. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor. (Amazon)
The smartphone sports 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display and excellent battery life. (Amazon)