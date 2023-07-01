Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now with a huge price cut; check all details here

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 01, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has received a massive price cut! You can reduce the price even more, just check out how to do so here.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut is massive indeed! The rate has been slashed from a high of Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 39999.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

This is for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 8GB+128GB variant on Amazon. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Flipkart is offering an amazing 46% discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs.39999.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

You can reduce the price of the smartphone further by applying for a bank offers too. Flipkart is offering several bank offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 Flipkart’s bank offers includes 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

While Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to Rs. 35000 off.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Samsung S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Photo Credit: Samsung

 This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Smartphone comes with 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.

Click here