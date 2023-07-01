Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now with a huge price cut; check all details here
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has received a massive price cut! You can reduce the price even more, just check out how to do so here.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut is massive indeed! The rate has been slashed from a high of Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 39999.
This is for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 8GB+128GB variant on Amazon.
Flipkart is offering an amazing 46% discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs.39999.
You can reduce the price of the smartphone further by applying for a bank offers too. Flipkart is offering several bank offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Flipkart’s bank offers includes 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.
While Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to Rs. 35000 off.
Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
The Samsung S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens.
The Smartphone comes with 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.