Hot Deal: Don't pay 59990, buy Google Pixel 7 at just 34940
Want to buy Google Pixel 7 with a huge price cut then this Amazon deal is all you need to know. (Ht Tech)
If you are looking for a smartphone with top features that comes with a big discount, then just check out this Google Pixel 7 price cut. (Google store)
The Google Pixel 7 is available with an initial discount of 9% percent on Amazon, bringing its price down to 54490 from the original price of Rs. 59990. (Amazon)
You can further lower the price of Google Pixel 7 though the Amazon exchange offer, where you can save up to Rs. 18050 more. (Amazon)
To qualify for this, all you need is an old device that is in working condition and without significant damage. (Amazon)
Apart from this, several bank credit cards will let you save an extra Rs. 1500. (Amazon)
If you can get the full value of the exchange offer, then you can purchase the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 34940, including bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.(Amazon)
This Google device comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. (Amazon)
You also get a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. (Google Store)
The Google Pixel 7 also features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. (Google Store)
As per Google the panel is 25 percent brighter than its predecessors. (Google Store)