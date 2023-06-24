Hot Deal! Get Samsung Galaxy M14 5G for Rs. 13,990
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check out this amazing deal on Amazon and get Samsung Galaxy M14 for a very low price.
Amazon is offering a 22 % discount on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is originally priced at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon.
But with the initial discount available, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 13990.
Not just initial discount but Amazon is also offering exchange and bank offers to further reduce the price.
On Amazon you can get up to Rs.13150 discount as the exchange offer.
The Exchange offer discount depends on the resale value of the device you trade-in.
Not just Exchange offer but there are also several bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 was launched in March 2023 as a budget friendly smartphone.
It features a long-lasting 6000mAh battery.
While the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0.