Hot deal! Google Pixel 6a just got even more affordable!
You can buy the Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever during this sale
Google just launched its new smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a priced at Rs. 43999. Now, Google Pixel 6a has gone through massive price cuts on Flipkart.
The latest such price cut has made the phone even cheaper than it was. The sale will continue until May 21, today.
Google Pixel 6a specs: So, what are you really getting at this low price point? Google Pixel 6a's OLED display is bright and vivid. Also, Google has packed the Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13.
Google Pixel 6a packs dual 12MP cameras and is powered by a 4410mAh battery. Check out the Google Pixel 6a deal:
Google Pixel 6a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 28999, as per the price listing.
Google Pixel 6a original launch price was Rs. 43999 and this deal provides a straight discount of Rs. 15000 or a total savings of 34 percent.
Bank offers: Get further discounts through bank offers including up to Rs. 1000 off with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. This brings the price to just Rs. 27999.
Exchange deal: The trade-in deal is worth up to Rs. 28000. You will have to check how much your old smartphone is valued at by going to the website.
Google Pixel 6a cost, after the initial discount, bank offers, and exchange deal could well bring it under Rs. 20000!
However, first check what your old smartphone is valued at. It will be tough to get full value unless you have an expensive phone from a good brand that is not too old.