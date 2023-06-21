Hot Deal! Grab 13% discount on purchase of Samsung Galaxy A34
Are you looking for a good smartphone with a big discount to bring it in your budget? Then this Amazon deal is for you.
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 13 percent on the premium smartphone Samsung Galaxy A34.
With the initial discount on this smartphone, it will cost you just Rs. 30999 instead of Rs. 35499.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying for the exchange deal and bank offers.
On Amazon, you get Rs. 25550 off in the exchange deal.
Make a Note that the Exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old device you trade-in.
Not just this, there are several bank offers too, which can help you to to reduce the price of the smartphone even more.
On Amazon you can get a flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card transactions.
There are two more bank offers. One offers a flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions.
The other one says that you can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.
As far as specs are concerned, then know that Samsung Galaxy A34 features MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor and 5000 mAh battery.