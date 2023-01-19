Hot Deal! Grab Apple iPhone SE For Rs. 6990 instead of Rs. 39900 

Apple iPhone SE price has dropped in such a meaningful way that it has come within reach of budget smartphone buyers. The phone is available on Flipkart. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering an initial flat discount of Rs. 10910, which brings the price down to Rs. 28990 against its original price of Rs. 39900.
There is more to the deal! Flipkart is also offering some amazing bank offers. Customers can get 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22000, depending on the condition of the device you are trading-in, which makes the iPhone even cheaper. (Check iPhone SE price on Amazon)
If you put together all the offers, the price of Apple iPhone SE comes down hugely.
This brings the price of the Apple iPhone SE down to just Rs. 6990. This price cut makes it the cheapest iPhone in the market right now. (Apple)
Customers can also get a surprise cashback coupon for January and February 2023