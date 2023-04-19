Hot Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus priced at just 61,999
Now, you can get this premium smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, on Amazon with a huge discount! Check the deal here.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was officially launched on February 1, 2023 with premium features.
According to Amazon's price listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB price is priced at Rs. 116999.
Now, Amazon is offering 19 percent discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs. 94999.
If you wish to further reduce the price of the smartphone, then you can take advantage of exchange deal and bank offers too.
Amazon is offering Rs. 33000 off on Exchange deal making the price of the smartphone fall by a huge amount.
If you take both the initial and exchange deal then you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus priced at just Rs. 61999.
You can even use bank offers available on Amazon to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Bank offers available on Amazon are flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions.
You also get 5 percent instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.