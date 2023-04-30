Hot Deal! Grab Xiaomi 12 Pro priced at just 14999; Check out how
Get tremendous discount on Amazon on purchase of Xiaomi 12 Pro. Read here to know how to get the benefits of this price cut.
Amazon is offering a whopping 44 percent discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro by slashing its price to Rs. 44999.
According to the Amazon, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, 8GB+256GB storage variant, before initial discount is Rs. 79999.
While only an initial discount helps you save a massive amount there are other offers too which can help you save more.
Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can resell your old smartphone and get reasonable off on exchange.
You can get an exchange value of up to Rs. 30000, which can help you to save further.
After the accumulation of initial discount and exchange deal, you can get the smartphone by just paying Rs. 14999.
Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G which include Rs. 4000 instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.
While it also offers Rs. 4000 instant discounts on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G comes powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
The smartphone also features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.