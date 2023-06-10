Hot deal! Huge iPhone 14 discount rolled out on Flipkart
So, just check out this impressive iPhone 14 price cut now and know how you can grab the best deal.
iPhone 14 discount is a whopping 13 percent on Flipkart and you can add to the massive savings by going for bank offers and more.
iPhone 14 is the current Apple flagship. It was launched in 2022 and packs an A15 Bionic chipset, a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, plus crash detection and satellite connectivity.
iPhone 14 price, for the 128GB variant on Flipkart is Rs. 79900, before the discount kicks in.
With a flat 13 percent discount, the iPhone 14 price drops by Rs. 10901.
The iPhone can then be purchased for only Rs. 68999.
In case you want to reduce the price further, you can opt for the exchange offer.
The iPhone 14 exchange offer on Flipkart is worth up to Rs. 33000.
However, you will need a smartphone in good working condition that is not too old to be eligible for this.
The discount will be based on the value of the phone you are exchanging and therefore, the amount you will get for it may vary.
Click here
Then there are bank offers on iPhone 14 too in this Flipkart deal. On the Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can get a 5 percent cashback. You can also go for a no-cost EMI deal, but for that you will need HDFC Bank debit card.