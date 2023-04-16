Hot Deal! Now buy iPhone 14 priced at only 43999
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy iPhone 14 with a huge price cut on Amazon today. Read here to know how to get maximum discount available.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Buy here
Amazon is offering a 10 percent initial discount on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The initial discount lowers the price of iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999 from its retail price of Rs. 79900 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you wish to further reduce the price of the smartphone you can use the exchange and the bank offers available on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check Product
The e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs. 28000 off on exchange deal which further helps you in reducing the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
For grabbing an exchange deal all you need to have is an old smartphone which is in good condition.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Take a note that the discounted amount allotted on an exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old device you are trading -in.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you accumulated both the exchange and initial discount it would cost you only Rs. 43999 to buy an iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Deal is not over yet, if you further wish to reduce the price of the smartphone you can use bank offers available.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check More
Amazon is also offering Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940, along with other offers.