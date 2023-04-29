Hot Deal! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets huge price cut; Grab it under 10000
Looking for a huge discount on a Samsung smartphones? This Samsung Galaxy A23 deal is all you need to know.
Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy A23, making the mid-range smartphone's price to plunge under Rs. 10000.
The 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant of the smartphone gets a flat discount of 21 percent on Amazon.
With the initial discount, the price of the smartphone comes to Rs. 22999 from its regular price of Rs. 28990 as per Amazon's pricing listing.
If you further wish to lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy A23, you can get it done by the exchange and bank offers available.
Amazon offers an exchange deal with a discount of up to Rs. 21100. If you can exchange an old device, you can avail the benefit of this exchange offer, depending on its age, brand and condition.
Amazon is also offering several bank offers including a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions and many more.
Note that you may not get the full discount, however, the combo of bank offers and exchange deal will allow you to buy the smartphone for under Rs. 10000.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes features a 50MP OIS quad-camera setup with Digital Zoom Up to 10x.