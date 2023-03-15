Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at just Rs. 16949 after 53% discount; Check details
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE receives a huge price cut, check details here to know how to get the lowest rate. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon reduces it from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 16949. (Amazon)
Retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999 but you can reduce the price further by applying the exchange offer too. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a whopping 53% discount initially on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs. 34999. (Amazon)
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. (Amazon)
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs. 16949. (Amazon)
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. (Amazon)
It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. (Amazon)
The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. (Amazon)
the smartphone sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. (Amazon)
The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.
(Amazon)