HOT deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drops to 48999 from 101999
Here's your golden opportunity to save a substantial amount of money on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, thanks to the latest deal on Flipkart. Discover how to secure the best price here. (Pexels)
If you find the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricey, then know that the previous Galaxy S22 series options are still here at a much cheaper price. (Pexels)
Among these, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart. You can save a massive amount on this premium phone. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 101999 for 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. (HT Tech)
For now, Flipkart is offering this Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 32000 in India. (HT Tech)
That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 69999 without any worries about bank offers or exchange deals. (Samsung)
Not just that, you can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals. (Samsung)
You can get an additional Rs. 1000 off on PNB Credit Card. Moreover, there's 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. (HT Tech)
On top of that, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a whopping discount of up to Rs. 20000. (Samsung)
With the price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to grab the premium Samsung galaxy S22 Plus at just Rs. 48999. (Samsung)
Note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. (Unsplash)