Wow! iPhone users can now convert images into WhatsApp stickers with just one tap
This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is perfect for someone seeking a great performance and rich camera output. (Unsplash)
Buy here
The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm chipset. (Unsplash)
For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. (Unsplash)
The smartphone can be purchased for under Rs. 1 lakh and that too without worrying about the complex steps to avail bank offers and exchange deals! (Unsplash)
Read here
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for a 12GB+ 256GB variant. (Unsplash)
But right now, after the launch of the premium Galaxy S23 series, you can buy it at a whopping discount of 27 percent on Flipkart. This simply means that it will cost you just Rs. 95500. (Unsplash)
Still, if you are looking for more discounts, then you can get 5 percent Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Unsplash)
Still finding it costly? There is another way to own last year’s Samsung flagship at an affordable price. (Unsplash)
Amazon is offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 76785. Wondering how? It comes as a renewed device. Yes, that is the catch that you should take note of. (Unsplash)
Check here
Amazon claims that Galaxy S22 Ultra will be in refurbished condition and may have a few visible signs of earlier use. It will be backed by a six months Warranty. (Unsplash)