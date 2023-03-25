Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut from 149999 to 82999 is simply superb
With a 200MP camera sensor and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset-powered Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has seen an insane price drop on Amazon. This is how you can save massively.
Buy here
Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra fans have just got that rare chance!
Amazon has announced an impressive deal on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra to let you own the device for under Rs. 1 lakh!
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Product Page
However, with Amazon’s deal, you can nab the deal at Rs. 124999 with a flat 17 percent discount. There is more!
Apart from this, you will be eligible to get a flat Rs. 8000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards transactions.
The Samsung deal works with an exchange offer too.
Amazon promises to offer a whopping discount of Rs. 34000 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and its condition.
This exchange deal coupled with bank offers will help you to grab the Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs. 82999.
However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first.
Check here
That means, you may or may not achieve the full value of the trade-in offer if it is not in good condition.