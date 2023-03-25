Hot Deal! Save Rs. 65000 on purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE; Get 53 pct off
Do you want to buy a smartphone with some good features at a budget price ? if yes then this Amazon sale if for you. Check out Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Amazon)
Buy here
The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. (Amazon)
In this deal, Amazon is offering a whopping 53 percent discount on the smartphone. (Amazon)
This Amazon deal lets you save a massive amount of Rs. 40000 on the device. (Amazon)
Product Page
After applying the discount, you’re only required to pay Rs. 34999 for the smartphone. (Amazon)
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.21000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. (Amazon)
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs.9999. (Amazon)
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. (Amazon)
It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. (Amazon)
The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. (Amazon)
Check here
The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.