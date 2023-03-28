Hot Deal! The Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut to Rs. 20119 from Rs. 95999
Do you have that desire to have the latest premium smartphone in your pocket without spending too much money? If yes, then this Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut is for you. (Samsung)
Samsung Store has released some amazing offers on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 comes at a retail price of Rs. 95999 for 8GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant. However, Samsung’s latest sale is offering it at a whopping discount of Rs. 16000, to start with. (Samsung)
The instant discount helps you to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 priced at just Rs. 79999. (Samsung)
Not just this, the Samsung deal also has a special exchange offer through which you can further lower the price of the smartphone. (Samsung)
Samsung promises to offer an exchange value of a whopping Rs. 59880 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and the condition it is in. (Samsung)
Once you fulfil the conditions of trade credit then you will be able to get the smartphone at just Rs. 20119. (Samsung)
The deal doesn’t end here. You can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers available on Samsung Store. (Samsung)
You can get Rs. 5000 instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit and debit cards. There is also a surprise in store! You will get a freebie in the form of the Smart View Wallet Case worth Rs. 4499. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (Samsung)
The smartphone features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. (Samsung)