Hot Flipkart Deal! Grab Oppo Reno 7 Pro priced at just 13499
Want to have smartphone but waiting for a special deal,Flipkart has a great deal for you on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro. (Flipkart)
With the initial discount, a drop of Rs. 12991, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets priced at Rs. 34999, against the original price of Rs. 47990. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering a discount of 27% on Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G making its price fall up to Rs. 34999. (Flipkart)
The deal has lot more inside it and you can lower the price of the phone even more by applying for bank and exchange offers (Flipkart)
There are several bank offers including the one that gives Rs. 1500 off on Debit and Credit card transactions.
(Flipkart)
Also, if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 20000 off on the phone. (Oppo)
If you successfully grab the exchange, bank offers and the initial discount you will be able to get the smartphone for 13499. (Oppo)
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro features a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. (Oppo)
The Smartphone also comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. (Ht Tech)
The Oppo phone features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro camera. (Ht Tech)
For selfies, Oppo Reno 7 Pro gets a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera. (Oppo)