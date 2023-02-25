Hot Sale: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra get big price cuts on Amazon
The 8GB and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus worth Rs. 91999 can be availed today for Rs. 69890 as amazon offers a discount of 24%. (Amazon)
Samsung on the first day of February 2023 launched the successor of the Galaxy S22 series- the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Now, Amazon is offering huge discounts and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra making them available to you at a lower cost. (Amazon)
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on Amazon at a discount of 33 percent for Rs. 57998 against its market price of Rs. 85999. (Samsung)
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by using an exchange offer available on Amazon. (Amazon)
Amazon offers exchange deals up to Rs. 18050 off which further reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs. 39948.(Amazon)
While the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone S22 Ultra worth Rs. 131999 is currently available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 109999. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most expensive model of the Galaxy S22 series and comes with some amazing features and camera performance. (Amazon)
You can further save the amount by using bank offers available on Amazon. (Amazon)
If you want to have a thrilling experience of using a premium smartphone then Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra can be the best option for you. (Samsung)