How different will iPhone 15 Pro be from iPhone 15 and Plus?
All you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and how different it will likely be from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. (Pexel)
Apple will most likely be launching the iPhone 15 series, consisiting of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September, 2023. (Pexel)
Notably, Apple is expected to bring many new features in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not get some of these new features. (Apple)
For instance, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be getting the A17 Bionic chipset. iPhone 15 and Plus will not. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro models will likely feature solid-state and mute buttons. According to MacRumors, the buttons will provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement. (Ht Tech)
Following the path of the Apple Watch Ultra, the company is expected to give a titanium frame to the iPhone 15 Pro models instead of stainless steel, bit not for plain vanilla iPhones in the series. (Pexels)
The iPhone 15 Pro will most likely copy another feature of the recent Apple watch models which is ultra-thin curved bezels around the display. (Apple)
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has informed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope telephoto lens which could result in the device having at least 6x optical zoom. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro features are expected to have more defined features then that of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. (Apple)
However, iPhone 15 series is still 6 months away and there is no official word on any of these speculations, but they sure have created quite some hype among fans. (Apple)
It will be quite interesting to watch what features iPhone 15 series actually has after its launch. (Apple)
Notably, in iPhone 14 series' case, many features that analysts had spoken about, failed to be rolled out. (Apple)