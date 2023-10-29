How India's Aditya-L1 mission differs from NASA's Solar Parker Probe 

Check related web stories:

Chandrayaan-3 mission, Aditya-L1 to Shukrayaan, check out the top 6 ISRO space projects

Gaganyaan crewed space mission: ISRO faces crucial test on this date

Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date: Everything you need to know about the ISRO Venus project

Samudrayaan Mission launch date to Matsya 6000, know all about this deep sea project