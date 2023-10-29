How India's Aditya-L1 mission differs from NASA's Solar Parker Probe
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 29, 2023
On September 2, 2023, ISRO successfully launched its inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, dedicated to studying the Sun.
Aditya-L1 escaped Earth's influence on September 30, 2023, and is en route to a halo orbit around Earth-Sun Lagrange point L1, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
NASA's Parker Solar Probe, launched on August 12, 2018, is designed to study the Sun up close and personal, becoming the first to fly through the Sun's corona.
The probe is named after solar physicist Eugene Parker, known for predicting the solar wind in the 1950s.
Aditya-L1, ISRO's solar mission, is the first of its kind in India. It's expected to operate for at least five years.
Aditya-L1 will orbit Earth-Sun Lagrange Point L1, situated 1.5 million km from Earth, in a stable location.
NASA's Parker Solar Probe holds the title for the fastest man-made object, reaching a staggering speed of 394,736 miles per hour on September 27, 2023.
To put it in perspective, it travels nearly twice as fast as a bolt of lightning and 200 times faster than a rifle bullet.
Aditya-L1's distance from the Sun is around 148.5 million kilometers, while Parker Solar Probe will come within 3.9 million miles at its closest approach during its 24 orbits.
Aditya-L1's instruments focus on the photosphere, chromosphere, and the corona of the Sun, aiding in understanding various solar phenomena. Parker Solar Probe delves into the Sun's corona, studying magnetic fields, plasma, and the solar wind to uncover its secrets.