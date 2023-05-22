How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Photo Credit: Pixabay
People are being increasingly troubled by WhatsApp scams of all kinds. The most recent one that is grabbing the spotlight is the YouTube likes scam.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shockingly, a woman lost over Rs. 4 lakh to a fraudster who lured her with a part-time job offer, TimesNow reported.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The woman received a WhatsApp message, which claimed to offer her a part-time job. She called the number and the fraudster offered her a part-time job.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the job, all she had to do was to like, comment, and share some of the YouTube videos. These videos belong to different e-commerce sites.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Thereafter, she was given a ‘prime task’ and she fell victim and lost Rs. 4.38 lakh. To avoid such a fate, here is how to avoid these WhatsApp scams:
Photo Credit: Pixabay
1. First of all, if you don't want to fall victim to these WhatsApp scams, don’t believe or click on the WhatsApp messages you receive from unknown numbers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
2. Never call or reply to WhatsApp messages from strangers promising jobs, money or other things that are too good to be true.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
3. In case you must call, verify the basic information about the person who sent you the WhatsApp message.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
4. If the person asks you to click on a link, dial any number or wants to know your financial details, never share that.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
5. Once you verify that this may be a scam, report it to WhatsApp. You can go to Settings Help Contact Us. Report the scam there by providing all the details.