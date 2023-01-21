How to check EPF balance online; update your EPFO epassbook this way
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 21, 2023
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on January 18, 2023, informed that their epassbook facility is working fine now. EPFO gave the update after receiving complaints about the website not working. (Reuters)
On Twitter, the EPFO said, "Dear member, https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login is working now." Some of the users also stated that their EPF interest had not been credited. (Reuters)
Here are the steps on how you can check PF Balance via EPFO portal. In the very step, you will have to visit the official website of EPFO or click on the link- www.epfindia.gov.in. (Reuters)
Then Select 'Our Services' tab and click on 'For Employees'. After that click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. (Reuters)
Once you follow these steps you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (Reuters)
Now, you can also check PF balance via Umang App, This how. Follow these steps. (Reuters)
For checking PF Balance via Umang App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (Reuters)
You can check PF balance via SMS service, you can follow these steps to check the PF balance via SMS service. (Reuters)
You can check your PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). (Reuters)
It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Reuters)
The other way to check PF balance is via Missed call, All you need to do is give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Reuters)