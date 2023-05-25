How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
Summer is here and it is likely to be scorcher this time. Temperatures of above 45 degrees centigrade are being bandied about and some have even talked about 51 degrees!
That puts your AC square in the thick of things. You want to make sure it works to the optimum possible without racking up the sky-high bills. So, how to cut AC bill without feeling the pain of the summer heat?
Well, you must use it smartly! Yes, an AC bill can be slashed easily if you take the time out to read this and then use the tips to your advantage.
Notably, what you will gain will be in the form of a much reduced AC bill. It would be a blessing! Family life would get so much easier.
The first tip is to make sure you do not run the AC at 18 degrees or thereabouts. What you need is a comfortable temperature,
The ideal room temperature is 24 degrees and that is the number you should set on your AC.
The second tip is to make sure the room that you are in does not leak air. If the doors and windows are not fully sealed, they will allow the cold air to seep out and the hot air to come in. Use some kind of sealant to plug all the gaps.
Third tip is to make sure you use the timer at night. After a certain point of time when the room reaches an ideal temperature let the AC automatically switch off.
This will make sure you do not use thick sheets to cover yourself as you expect the room to get colder later at night.
Fourth tip is to use the ceiling fan in the room at low speed to increase the cooling effect as much as possible. However, make sure it is not on fast. That will be counter-productive.
Fifth tip is to use the AC fan mode. This mode can be used after the room temperature has reached comfortable levels. In this mode the AC will only run the fan and the compressor will be off.
You can also use the dry mode during times of high humidity, especially during the monsoon. This mode will help get rid of the moisture in the room allowing your body's own cooling mechanism to work more efficiently.