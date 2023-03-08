How to download and send Whatsapp Happy Holi Stickers
Make your wishes even more attractive, just download and share Happy Holi Stickers on WhatsApp.
Sending online wishes can get mundane and appear boring, but not when you can send fun and colorful Happy Holi Stickers on WhatsApp.
You can wish your family, friends and near and dear ones a very Happy Holi by sending Happy Holi WhatsApp stickers, wishes, and GIFs.
You can share stickers on other apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and others as well.
There are various stickers which you can send by following these steps for WhatsApp. In the very first step you have to Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.
In the second step you have to Click on the smiley icon available on the chat box.
Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.
The fourth step you will have to Tap on the "+" sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.
After that you will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the 'Get More Stickers' option and then It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.
After searching for Happy Holi Stickers, select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.
Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.
Do note that you will have to manually delete these apps if you no longer want to use them. Deleting the app will result in deletion of the stickers from your sticker gallery but any sent stickers will still remain.