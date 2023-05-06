How to download AP SSC class 10 Results 2023 today after 11AM on bse.ap.gov.in
In good news for students, AP SSC class 10 Results 2023 will be available today after 11AM. Students can check Manabadi 10th results 2023 on official website bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC class 10 Results 2023: Students who have appeared for the AP SSC 10th 2023 examination will be able to check their result online today on the official website.
Here is how to check AP SSC 10th Results 2023 online.
AP SSC class 10 Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC (Class 10) results 2023 today, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM.
AP SSC class 10 Results 2023: Students can check their AP SSC Class 10 results online by visiting the official website of BSE Andhra Pradesh at results.bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC class 10 Results 2023 will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference.
To get their AP SSC class 10 Results 2023, students are advised to keep their admit card handy. Details like roll number will be needed.
AP SSC class 10 Results 2023: How to download Class 10 results online
Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.
Once the homepage of the website opens, click on the AP 10th Result link available. Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Students can check the result and are advised to download it for future reference.