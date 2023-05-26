How to download BGMI on iPhone, iPad: Know the steps
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Using the App Store:
1. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.
2. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here is how to download BGMI in iPhone and iPad:
Photo Credit: Pixabay
3. Tap on Country/Region.
4. Select a country other than India.
5. Enter your billing address and payment information.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
6. Tap on Next.
7. Search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India" in the App Store.
8. Tap on the "Get" button to download the game.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The game will work on iPhone 6s and above models and devices running iOS 11 or later . The developer recommends that your iPhone or iPad should run on the latest iOS version for a smoother gameplay experience.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
BGMI iOS minimum system requirements
Photo Credit:
Click here
BGMI is not available in all countries. You may need to create a new Apple ID in order to download BGMI from a third-party app store.