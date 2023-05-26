How to download BGMI on iPhone, iPad: Know the steps

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published May 26, 2023
Using the App Store: 1. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.  2. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. 

Here is how to download BGMI in iPhone and iPad:

3. Tap on Country/Region. 4. Select a country other than India. 5. Enter your billing address and payment information.

6. Tap on Next. 7. Search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India" in the App Store. 8. Tap on the "Get" button to download the game.

The game will work on iPhone 6s and above models and devices running iOS 11 or later . The developer recommends that your iPhone or iPad should run on the latest iOS version for a smoother gameplay experience.

BGMI iOS minimum system requirements

BGMI is not available in all countries. You may need to create a new Apple ID in order to download BGMI from a third-party app store.

