How to enable and use Google Chrome's AI powered history search for faster browsing results
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon
Google Chrome now allows users to search their browsing history using AI. Here's how you can enable this feature on your browser.
Photo Credit: Netflix
This new AI-powered feature, called "History search, powered by AI," lets users search their browsing history using natural language.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You no longer need to remember specific keywords or website addresses. You can simply search for things like "ice cream shop I saw last week."
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To support this feature, Chrome stores the URL, page title, and content of websites you visit locally on your device.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The AI search feature will only work on websites you visit after enabling it. Previous browsing history won’t be included in the search results.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can search your browsing history by typing "@history" in the address bar or by accessing the Chrome History page under the three-dot menu.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Search filters like "yesterday," "last 7 days," and "last 30 days" are available for refining your results, which will display up to three matching pages.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Your search terms and page content of the best matches are shared with Google to help improve the feature. Some results may also be reviewed by humans
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To enable this AI-powered history search, go to Chrome Settings, select Experimental AI, and turn on "History search, powered by AI."
Photo Credit: Pexels
Currently, this feature is only available in the US, and your browser must be set to English. You can disable it at any time through the settings.
Check related web stories:
Google Chrome to alert users on tabs consuming excessive data with new performance notifications
How to speed up the Web on your Google Chrome browser through laptop/PC setting
5 best ChatGPT Chrome extensions that you need to download now
Top 5 Google Chrome extensions to stay focused while studying
View more