How to operate your AC during Monsoon season
Photo Credit: pexels
Want to optimize the performance of your air conditioner and ensure efficient cooling during the monsoon season? Read here to know more about it.
Photo Credit: pexels
Utilize the Dry Mode: During high humidity or monsoon conditions, use the Dry Mode feature available on your air conditioner's remote controller. This mode helps in reducing excess moisture in the air
Photo Credit: pexels
Keep the Outdoor Unit Surroundings Clean: Prevent any accumulation of dirt or debris on the outdoor unit. If dirt settles on it, cleaning becomes time-consuming. Additionally, unclean surroundings can attract insects that are common during the monsoon
Photo Credit: pexels
Clean the Filters: Regularly clean the air filters to ensure optimal performance and reduce power consumption. Dirty filters can lead to condensation in the indoor unit, promoting the growth of fungi and mold. It is recommended to clean the air filters every two-three weeks.
Photo Credit: pexels
Avoid Operating with Open Windows or Doors: Do not operate the air conditioner if windows or outside doors are left open. This can lead to inefficient cooling as the conditioned air will escape and hot, humid air will enter the room.
Photo Credit: pexels
Set the Ideal Temperature: Keep your air conditioner set at an ideal temperature around 25 degrees Celsius. This provides adequate cooling while also promoting energy savings.
Photo Credit: pexels
Set the Ideal Temperature: Keep your air conditioner set at an ideal temperature around 25 degrees Celsius. This provides adequate cooling while also promoting energy savings.
Photo Credit: pexels
Select the Appropriate Mode: Choose the appropriate mode (Cool, Heat, Dry, Fan) based on the current season for optimal performance of your indoor unit system
Photo Credit: pexels
Use Ceiling Fans: Utilize ceiling fans in conjunction with the air conditioner. The fans help to push down the hot air in the room, reducing the load on the air conditioner's outdoor unit and enabling smoother cooling.
Photo Credit: pexels
Manage Condensate Water: If the condensate drain water line carries dust particles, it can lead to clogging of the drain pipe over time. This may result in water overflow or leakage issues. Regularly check and clean the condensate drain line to prevent any blockages.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Avoid Heat-Generating Devices Nearby: Refrain from installing heat-generating and power-converting devices such as LED TVs or computers in close proximity to the air conditioner. These devices can impact the system's performance and cause erratic behavior of the unit.