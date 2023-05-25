How to recover laptop from black screen
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Well, we faced the same issue and it was a harrowing experience. At first it seemed like there was going to be a hefty repair bill.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
But no, after a few quick phone calls, a clued in-friend said that it happens often.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is an issue that you need not worry about too much as long as you know what the solution is.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, first of all it involved an HP laptop running on Windows 10.
Photo Credit: Pexels
We were told to open the lid and make sure the laptop was actually switched off and that no lights were showing anywhere on it. The next step was to remove the power plug from the laptop.
Photo Credit: Pexels
And finally, the magic move! Keep the power button on the laptop pressed for anywhere between 12-15 seconds and let go.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Try switching on the laptop thereafter. It worked like magic for us!
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, you may find that there may be some other problem with the device screen. In that case, Windows Support has 2 tricks up its sleeve to get your machine going.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In case you experience a black or blank screen on your Windows device, try the following:
Photo Credit: Pexels
1. To wake the screen, use one of the following keyboard shortcuts: Windows logo key + P or Ctrl + Alt + Del.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
2. For a black screen, use the following keyboard shortcut: Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B.